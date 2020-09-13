A Nigerian senator, Aliyu Wamakko, has lost his daughter, Sadiya.

Sadiya’s death was contained in a statement by Lanre Lasisis, an aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In the statement, Mr Gbajabiamila condoled with Mr Wamakko, a former Sokoto State governor, over the demise of Sadiya.

Mr Gbajabiamila, who described the passing away of Sadiya as painful, said he shares in the grief of the Wamakko family at this moment.

“My heart and prayers go to the family of Distinguished Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

“It is painful losing one’s daughter. I pray that Allah (SWT) will grant her soul Jannatul Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” the speaker said.

