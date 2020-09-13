Nigerian police said they have commenced an investigation into a video of a man in ‘police uniform’ smoking shisha.

Shisha-smoking is usually done with an apparatus which consist of a tube and a bowl.

Medical experts said smoking shisha can cause cardiovascular diseases.

The 56-second video, posted on Facebook and Twitter, showed the unidentified man sitting alone near a parameter fence, engrossed in his smoking, apparently unaware that he was being filmed.

When and where the video was shot remains unknown for now.

The spokesperson of the Force Headquarters, Frank Mba, said in a statement on Sunday, “The investigation will amongst other things seek to forensically establish the authenticity of the video, the true identity of the man in the uniform – whether he is in fact a policeman, an impostor or an actor in a movie scene.”

Mr Mba, a deputy commissioner of police, said the character exhibited by the man in the video was not a “true reflection” of the Nigerian police.

The statement appealed to members of the public to assist the police with useful information on the man in the video.

Related