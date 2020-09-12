The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), through its Natural Resources and Extractives Programme (NAREP), has held a three-day virtual training for journalists in Nigeria to improve reporting of the natural resources sector.

The training held from Wednesday to Friday.

The project was designed to train and equip selected Nigerian journalists with the tools and resources needed to effectively report on the natural resources sector as a means for sustainable development.

The training followed the organisation’s initial call for applications where PTCIJ received applications from journalists across the country.

Of these, 32 journalists were selected from online, print and electronic (television and radio) media across diverse newsrooms in Nigeria.

The selected journalists from different newsrooms, including PREMIUM TIMES, underwent the three-day intensive training which introduced them to the natural resources and extractive sector.

After the training, NAREP said the trained journalists will be provided with “a modest grant to pursue their respective stories which will be published on their media platforms.”

According to the NAREP’s manager, Akintunde Babatunde, “The training is an opportunity for journalists to improve the reporting of the sector by submitting story ideas they intend to execute while PTCIJ will support them with small grants, data and other resources to ensure the successful execution of story ideas in the sector.

“As a follow-up to their training, PTCIJ will prepare a policy brief which will speak to the findings of the respective journalists, as well as provide policy recommendations to drive development within the Natural Resources and Extractives sector,” he added.

He noted that PTCIJ is deeply committed to driving accountability and development in Nigeria through the vehicle of journalism.

“We hope to strengthen this commitment through this Natural Resources and Extractives Reporting Project,” he said.

Speaking on the first day of the training, Dapo Olorunyomi, the Executive Director of PTCIJ said the training is to promote public dialogue on natural resources issues through programmes that inform, empower and inspire better journalism.

One of trainees, Yusuf Akinpelu, also described the training as an eyeopener into the underreported extractive industry. He said the training will enable him to join the push for better accountability in the sector.

“I am so happy to have been trained. From the training on marine to forestry to that of mining, all the sessions were eye-opening. It is time to demand accountability in those sectors,” Mr Akinpelu said.

