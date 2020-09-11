The National Assembly has announced the postponement of its resumption scheduled from September 15 to September 29.

The Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Amos, made this known in a statement on Friday.

No reason was given for the new arrangement.

“This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly that resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday 15th September, 2020 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday, 29th September, 2020.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this change of date,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: Coalition faults National Assembly for meeting less than 181 days in legislative year

The lawmakers adjourned plenary sessions in July to embark on the annual recess which was meant to last for eight weeks.

Related