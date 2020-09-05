PHOTOS: Buhari’s daughter weds Fashola’s aide in Aso Rock

Hanan, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Turad, the son of a former lawmaker, Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, tied the knot at the Aso Rock villa on Friday.

The groom is a special adviser to the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, while the bride is a fine art photographer.

Hanan is a graduate of photography from Ravensbourne University in England.

The groom , who currently holds the title of Wakilin Tudun Wadan Zazzau, bagged an MBA from Northampton University, United Kingdom.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, shared the first photos of the couple on her official Instagram page. She thanked the attendees and wellwishers
for their goodwill messages.

The wedding hashtag, HamadForever Alhamdullilah, has trended since Friday.

Top government officials, members of the diplomatic community and
politicians graced the wedding ceremony.

Hanan’s wedding is coming almost four years after her sister, Zahra, married Ahmed, son of billionaire Mohammed Indimi, at an opulent wedding ceremony.

See photos from the event below:

[Photo Credit: First Lady Aisha Buhari's Instagram account]
