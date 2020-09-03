Nigerians criticise Buhari for blaming middlemen for rising food prices

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: © AFP]
Many Nigerians on social media criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for blaming middlemen for rising food prices in the country.

Mr Buhari, in a series of tweets on Thursday via his verified handle said, to ease the current high cost of poultry production, he has approved the release of 30,000 tons of maize from the national reserves to animal feed producers.

Speaking further, the president noted that the government is conscious of the challenge of high food prices, amidst poor economy rocking the world due to the global coronavirus situation.

He, however, said middlemen, among other factors, are responsible for rising food prices.

“We are also engaging with food producers associations and groups to tackle the issue of exploitative behaviour by middlemen and other actors, which is one of the factors responsible for the high food prices being experienced,” the Nigerian leader wrote.

Irate Nigerians

Angry Nigerians recalled that during his days as the military head, a defunct newspaper, Sunday Herald of January 29, 1984, quoted him to have blamed middlemen for the poor economy in Nigeria.

The Nigerians questioned why Mr Buhari, now a civilian president, was still blaming the unnamed middlemen for a similar crisis over three decades later.

See some of the reactions below:

