Court orders 17-year-old housewife to return to her matrimonial home

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court on Thursday ordered a 17-year-old housewife, Khadija Akarami, to return to her matrimonial home.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Muhammad Adamu, held that Ms Akarami, in her testimony, admitted to introducing her 51- year- old husband, Abubakar Aliyu, to her parents as her love interest before they eventually got married.

Mr Adamu, however, made his ruling based on the petition brought before him by Mr Aliyu, adding that any party that is not satisfied can file fresh processes in court.

Earlier, Ms Akarami’s father, Mohammed Musa, told the court that his daughter stayed in her matrimonial home for three weeks before leaving.

” The day she ran away, Aliyu called me over the phone to inform me and I confirmed that she travelled to her siblings in Kaduna.

”All efforts made to arrange a meeting with Aliyu for us to settle failed until I saw the court summons, ” Musa said.

He added that his daughter was not forced into the marriage because she introduced Aliyu to him herself.

Mr Aliyu, however, said he wanted his wife back home but if she still refuses, he would demand to be paid for all he spent for the wedding.

Ms Akarami in response said Mr Aliyu had sexual intercourse with her four times during her three weeks in matrimony, adding that he should also pay her back for it.

”I am no longer interested in the marriage, ” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Aliyu begged the court on Aug. 25 to compel his wife move back to their matrimonial home as all efforts proved abortive.

He said that he started courting Akarami in 2015, got married to her on June 15, 2020, and she left home on the June 20. ( NAN)