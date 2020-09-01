Consumer protection agency begins probe of Multichoice, Startimes

Related News

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is currently investigating Multichoice and Startimes Tv over possible violation of consumer rights, the agency has said.

In a notice served the pay TV operators, the commission asked that the operators provide useful information relevant to its investigation before September 4, 2020.

The notice, reference number FCCPC/HQ/697/vol3, dated August 28, 2020, was signed by the commission’s head of legal services, Tam Tamunokobia.

Startimes had earlier announced a raise in the prices of its subscription plans by an average 22 percent effective August 1, 2020.

Multichoice Nigeria also on August 18 announced it would implement an upward adjustment on its DStv and GOtv packages on September 1.

It is unclear if the review in tarrifs is the basis of the investigation.

The information the consumer protection agency is seeking from the two companies are as follows:

Market share based on multiple factors; revenue, subscriber base, different levels of service offering such as basic, intermediate and premium.

Annual Report for the preceding 3 years

List and contact details of distributors in serial number and locations nationwide

Description and information about content providers

Agreements with content providers

Agreement with respect to shared infrastructure

Table of prices per bouquet for the past 36 months identifying specific channels available within same bouquet and changes showing the time of change and difference in price.

Identify any affiliations, partnerships, parent or subsidiary relationships with any content provider, or any other similar or same service provider within and outside Nigeria.

Provide information about any group relationship, or other entities with the same, or any common ownership.

Provide information about any entities that are qualified or related under items 8 and 9 above.

Provide information about all subscription models, arrangements and or alternatives currently available whether annual, monthly, weekly or daily or otherwise.

Scanned Document

Scanned Document

If the answer to any of the questions in items 8-10 is in the affirmative, provide pricing alternatives referred to in item 11 above in their relevant market[s].

Group Annual Reports with direct and particular reference to contribution to group revenue from Nigerian operations.

FCCPC Document

FCCPC Document