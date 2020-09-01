Adesina sworn in for second term as AfDB president

Related News

The newly re-elected president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, has been sworn into office.

Mr Adesina was sworn in on Tuesday at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The swearing in ceremony was broadcast virtually.

Mr Adesina, a former Nigerian minister of agriculture in Nigeria, was re-elected into office last Thursday.

He won the fresh five-year mandate during the annual meetings of the AfDB.

At the ceremony on Tuesday, the oath of office was administered by Kenneth Ofori-Attah, Ghana’s finance minister and chair of the AfDB board of governors.

In his appreciation message, Mr Adesina thanked God and the people who supported him.

“I thank God Almighty for making me able to stand before you today. I give God all the glory for all He has done and continues to do in my life – a life which I have dedicated to Him for selfless service to humanity,” he said.

“And above all, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Africa passionately, to the very best of my God-given ability.

“I stand before you today to speak, but I speak for two people: myself and my darling wife, Grace. For without Grace (Yemisi) I will not be here today. I love you honey — thank you for always standing with me, with prayers, and encouragement. I love you!”

The new president also promised to be president to all stakeholders of the bank.

“You our shareholders have showcased the African Development Bank’s exceptionally high standards and its commitment to transparency and good corporate governance. I am deeply grateful for your collective trust, confidence and support. Above all, I am greatly honored — and humbled.

“Your Excellencies, Today, a rainbow stretches from the 81 member countries of the African Development Bank across the deep blue skies of Africa, with one message — the rain is gone. Gone are the dark clouds that held us down.

“I stand today, with all humility, as the President elected by all. I will be the President for all.”