Communication scholars explore democratic inclusion in Nigeria through access to information

Communication scholars in Nigeria are huddling with about a dozen peers from around the world to reflect on how the tools of information and knowledge can help enable an inclusive democracy that promotes identities and nationhood.

Under the platform of the Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), the scholars, according to Nosa Owens-Ibie, a professor of communication studies, who doubles as General Secretary of the association and Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, will have a 2-day virtual conference which will commence on September 2, 2020,

“This will be the association’s first virtual and seventh annual conference…[and] the conference will be held on Zoom,” said Mr Owens-Ibie, who added that there will be six panels to discuss different issues around the main theme and the launch of two books.

Commenting on the significance of the theme in the current dispensation, Mr Owens-Ibie said, “We are at a very critical stage of our development and transition as a country, so it is important to come together to look at the way forward on a number of fronts,” stressing that the association was adding its modest contribution through the voices of experts at the international conference.

The expected outcomes of the conference, Mr Owens-Ibie said, include: the consolidation of Nigeria and Africa’s mainstreaming as a country and continent within global template of development, as well as the consolidation of ACSPN’s relationship with international partners.

Leading experts drawn from diverse fields as communication studies, public health, artificial intelligence, gender studies and the freedom of expression community, who are speaking at the conference, include Professors Chinyere Okunna, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Lai Oso Lagos State University; Lenrie Olatokunbo Aina, IFAP, Chair Nigeria/ Chief executive officer of National Library of Nigeria; Emmanuel Ngwainmbi, University of North Carolina, USA; Idowu Sobowale, Chairman, Board of Trustees, ACSPN; and Sue Goldstein, University of Witwatersrand, in South Africa.

Others are Mamadou Lamine Sow Officer-in-Charge, UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office in Abuja;, Dorothy Gordon Chair of the UNESCO Information for All Programme; Onuora Nwuneli, Igwe Malume of Igbaku & Professor, Mass Communication; Alexandre Le Voci Sayad International Co-Chairman of the UNESCO-led initiative GAPMIL (Global Alliance on Media Literacy); Wallace Gichunge,Founder and Executive Director of Nairobi-based Centre for Media & Information Literacy in Kenya; and Moji Makanjuola, Executive Director, International Society of Media in Public Health among others.

The Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) is a professional organisation that harbours practitioners, academics, students as well people with interest in communication