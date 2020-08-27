Five arrested for armed robbery in Ogun

Related News

The Ogun State Police has arrested five armed robbery suspects during operations in the Alamo area of Ijoko in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested on Monday by police operatives, while allegedly robbing a motorcyclist of his motorcycle.

He gave the identities of the suspects as: Yusuf Ogundimu (23) a.k.a Agbara, Moses Anthony (23) a.k.a Opa, Moruf Olafimihan (24), Toheeb Shola (22) and Adeyemi Afeez (27).

He added that, “they were arrested following information received by the police at Sango division that the syndicate, who specializes in snatching motorcycles within Ijoko, Sango, ifo and Agbado area, were operating at Odo Alamo area of Ijoko Ota.

“Upon (receiving) the information, the DPO Sango division, CSP Godwin Idehai quickly led his anti-robbery team to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the suspects realized that the game is over and took to their heels but were hotly chased, consequent upon which, five of them were apprehended.”

Mr Oyeyemi said investigations revealed that the gang, who are eight in number, were all residents of Onipetesi area of Ijoko, adding that one locally-made cut-to-size gun, ten live cartridges, and one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number EDO 23 QL were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti Robbery Squad for discreet investigation and also that the remaining members of the gang be hunted down and brought to justice.

The commissioner further appealed to members of the public to always cooperate with the police so as to rid the state of criminal elements.