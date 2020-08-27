APC insists Buhari has fought poverty, corruption

Related News

Again, Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress has taken a swipe at the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for berating President Muhammadu Buhari, following his promises to foreign envoys.

The PDP, in a statement on Wednesday, condemned Mr Buhari for making “empty promises” to foreign envoys while his “three cardinal undertaking of ending insurgency and insecurity, fighting corruption by having and improving on the economy” to Nigerians are yet to be kept after five years in government.

Dismissing Mr Buhari’s listed nine priorities for the next three years in office to the foreign envoy as ‘fake promises’, the main opposition maintained that the current administration has worsened Nigerians’ conditions, compared to the way it was.

“Instead of any improvement, the Buhari administration had only wrecked our economy and turned our once prosperous nation into the poverty capital of the world with so much hardship hunger and starvation, escalated unemployment, high cost of food, reduced life expectancy, high morbidity rate and collapsed infrastructure to the extent that Nigerians now resort to suicide and slavery abroad as options,” the PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, had alleged.

In its reaction issued Wednesday night, the APC said it has resigned from joining issues with the main opposition, whose 16 years rule, it said, was characterized with “voodoo economics, abandoned projects, institutionalised corruption among other frauds.”

Despite the growing number of yet to be answered graft cases against members of the current administration, the party’s deputy national spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, insisted that Mr Buhari-led administration has fought corruption to its minimum and established the country as a better investment destination.

“Under the President Buhari-led APC government, is Nigeria Africa’s largest economy? Yes. Are we beginning to eat what we grow? Yes. Have we achieved a sustainable petroleum pricing template? Yes. Is institutionalised corruption and impunity still the norm? No. Is money spent on ongoing infrastructure project(s) being accounted for? Yes. With our steady climb in the global ease of doing business index, is Nigeria a profitable investment destination? Yes,” Mr Nabena said.