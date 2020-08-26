NIJ appoints Osoba as governing council chair

Related News

The former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba has been appointed as the new council chair of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos, 30 years after he left the position.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday after a meeting by the governing council of the institute held at its chamber, the first since the passage of the late chair Ismaila Isa, and was attended by the president of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nduka Obaigbena.

The publisher and veteran journalist, Sam Amuka, introduced the new chairman of the council, who was unanimously adopted by members of the council in session, while a former president of NPAN, Ray Ekpu was also appointed as deputy chair.

A statement by the acting registrar of the institute, Patricia Kalesanwo, said that the assumption of Mr Osoba as the chairperson of the council, 30 years after he left the position, is to explore his wealth of knowledge, administrative skill, professional depth, and goodwill to reposition the institute in this era of technology-driven communication industry.

The meeting also resolved that chairpersons of the NIJ alumni association be incorporated into the council in ex-officio capacity with no voting rights, explaining that this is to enable old students to appropriately contribute to the positioning of their alma mater.

Following the expiration of the tenure of the provost, Gbemiga Ogunleye by 18 months, the council thanked him for the services and wished him the best in his future endeavours from the end of August 2020.

The council also directed its establishment committee to set in motion, through the placement of advertisements and screening of suitable candidates, the process for the office of provost to be filled.

It directed that all standing committees should meet as regularly as appropriate and submit working papers for the council to fast track the repositioning drive.

The council commended the untiring efforts of leaders in the profession including Messrs Obiagbena, Amuka and the late Ismaila Isa in steering the ship of the institute up till the moment.

A minute of silence was held in honour of the late chair, Mr Funtua, as well as a day of tribute organized by the school management in his honour.