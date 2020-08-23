3-year-old dies in Lagos well

Related News

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has recovered the body of a 3-year-old girl who fell into a well at Baruwa, Ipaja area of the state.

The girl, identified as Seyi Jebose, fell into the well in the compound where her family resides at No 1, Gemini Bus-stop, Baruwa, Ipaja.

According to the statement by LASEMA, the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday when the agency was told a girl fell into a well.

The little girl “reportedly fell through the rusty cover of the well, while playing in the compound” and her body was recovered hours later.

“With the combined efforts of LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service and NPF Alagolo Division, the girl was brought out of the well and rushed to Solad Hospital, Maria Street, Baruwa Ipaja, where she was confirmed dead on arrival,” the agency said.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson, said after the confirmation of the girl’s death, her remains were handed over to her family members and officers of the Nigerian Police Force from Alagolo Police Station, led by ‘Inspector Abumere.’

“The fallen child operation conducted by LASEMA with the combined efforts of it’s collaborators from the Lagos State Fire Service and NPF Alagolo Division, enabled recovery of the girl from the well,” he said.