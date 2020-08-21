Mali’s military coup leaders ease curfew

Mali on map
Mali on map [Photo Credit: Operation World]

The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), Mali’s new governing body established by the military leaders after the recent coup, on Friday, eased the curfew it had imposed in the country.

This is contained in a communique signed by Ismael Wague, as cited by the Journal du Mali news outlet.

“The National Committee for the Salvation of the People is informing about the easing of the curfew.

“Now, it is in effect from 0.00 a.m. to 5.00 a.m. [00:00 to 05:00 GMT],’’ Mr Wague, a colonel-major, said.

The curfew was introduced on Wednesday and was in effect from 9.00 pm to 5.00 am.

The coup began on Tuesday at the Kati military base near the Malian capital of Bamako.

The rebels detained President Ibrahim Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and some other senior government officials.

Mr Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of parliament.

The rebel leaders established the CNSP, which closed the borders and imposed the curfew.

The M5-RFP movement, which led months-long anti-government protests that preceded the coup, has promised to cooperate with the military in organising the transition period.

(Sputnik/NAN)

