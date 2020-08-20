Police arraign alleged killers of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot

LATE FLYING OFFICER TOLULOPE OLUWATOYIN SARAH AROTILE - (1995 - 2020). [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Air Force]
A Magistrate Court in Kaduna on Thursday discharged two persons accused of involvement in the death of Tolulope Arotile, a flying officer and Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

Those discharged were Folorunsho Igbekele and Gbayegun Deji.

The first accused in the case, Nehimiah Adejor, will however be re-arraigned before a High Court for manslaughter on September 3.

The Magistrate, Benjamin Hassan, discharged the two on the request of the prosecutor, Martins Leo, a deputy superintendent of police.

“The entire investigation according to the advice from the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice department of public prosecution, did not disclose any offense against them other than being passengers in the vehicle of the 1st suspect,” the prosecutor told the court.

Consequently, the magistrate discharged the two and ordered that Mr Adejor be properly arraigned before a High Court.

Mr Adejor allegedly drove the vehicle that killed Miss Arotile within the premises of Nigeria Air Force Base, Kaduna, on July 14.

Imodu Suke, Counsel to Messrs Igbekele and Deji, expressed happiness over their discharge, saying the allegation pointed at them lacked merit.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relation Officer, Kaduna Command, Muhammad Jalige, an assistant superintendent of police, said Mr Adejor will be arraigned on September 3 before the state High Court.

(NAN)

