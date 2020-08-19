Finance Ministry, FCT, others make presentations as Buhari presides over FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 12th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Mines and Steel Development and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to make presentations during the meeting being coordinated from the State House.

Those in attendance of the meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari as well as the National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Mongonu.

NAN observed that six cabinet members including Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, joined President Buhari at the Council Chamber for the meeting.

Others at the chamber are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and FCT, Muhammed Bello.

NAN reports that the remaining cabinet members including the Head of Service of the Federation are participating online from their respective offices in Abuja.

