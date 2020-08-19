India records ‘biggest’ daily spike of 64,531 COVID-19 cases, 1,092 deaths

India on map
India on map

India reported the biggest daily jump of 64,531 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,767,273, according to the latest data released by the Federal Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country also increased to 52,889, with 1,092 new deaths reported within the past 24 hours.

According to the data, there are still 676,514 active cases across India, and 2,037,870 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past few weeks, the Indian government has been focusing on ramping up testing capacity.

As of Tuesday, a total of 31,742,782 tests had been conducted, out of which 801,518 were tested on Tuesday alone.

This is according to the latest data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application