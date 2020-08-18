Why I can’t remarry now – Oluwo of Iwo

Related News

The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has revealed why he may not remarry any time soon.

The controversial monarch disclosed this while speaking on Tuesday, during the 8th-day Islamic ceremony of his late mother, Suheebat Akanbi and the 20th years remembrance of his late father, Kolawole Akanbi.

The programme was attended by Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and representatives of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), APC leader, Bola Tinubu, among others.

There were also various traditional rulers within Iwo land in attendance.

An Islamic cleric, Muhydeen Bello, delivered the lecture of the day.

Mr Akanbi said his love for his subjects is time-consuming that only a dedicated woman with the love of the people can bear.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the monarch broke up with his queen, Chanel Chin, over “personal irreconcilable differences” in December 2019 and since then has been no queen in the palace.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Akanbi said he showed love to his mother during her lifetime and enjoined others to emulate him.

“I love my mother and took care of her. I advise that you also take care of your mother, ” he said. “I can’t have a wife because I don’t have time. I am here to reform Iwo like my father and I am following his steps.”

“I am certain that I will be remembered for good by the time I leave the throne at 120 years because I use my money, energy and every other resources to serve the kingdom,” he said in Yoruba.

“My father was good at fighting for people’s right and that’s why I defend myself anytime anyone want to cheat me or my people.”

Oluwo of Iwo (PHOTO CREDIT: PREMIUM TIMES)

He hailed Mr Oyetola for “the love he has for Iwo land” and endorsed him for a second term in office.

“Thanks to Bola Tinubu – our leader in Yoruba land. No Yoruba leader has the power to lead Nigeria than Tinubu. Awolowo paid his price and it is time for Tinubu to be allowed.”

In his remark, Mr Oyetola promised to continue to assist Iwo as governor.

“I am happy for the monarch and I pray that his mother makes paradise. My mother’s prayer made me a governor today. We are working on major roads in Osun. Osogbo to Iwo road is now in good shape with the support of the federal government and brought a college of education here again.”