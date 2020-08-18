Ondo 2020: How we will check vote-buying, violence – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State has said it was putting measures in place to curtail vote-buying and violence during the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The commission said it has started the process through voter education across the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rufus Akeju, who spoke on Tuesday at a training in Akure, said the election will be credible and conclusive.

Widespread vote-buying and other electoral malpractices were reported at the Ondo 2016 governorship election.

All the parties were allegedly involved paid for votes, which introduced the slogan of “gbowo ko se obe”(collect money for soup) into the political campaigns in the state.

The election returned Rotimi Akeredolu as the governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

But Mr Akeju said the commission was ready to conduct a free and fair election, devoid of any form of malpractice.

He also urged the youth in the state not to be used by politicians for thuggery and violence before, during and after the election.

The three-day advocacy and voter education training for youth in Ondo State, was organised by the National Democratic Institute in collaboration with the Pace-setter for Development of Rural Communities Initiative.

According to Mr Akeju, the commission was very focused on the election with renewed vigour, especially on voter education to stem the tide.

” I want to assure you that the INEC is more than ever before, committed to the conduct of free, fair, credible, conclusive and acceptable election in Ondo State, come Saturday, October 10, 2020 in line with international best practices,” Mr Akeju assured.

” Furthermore, the commission is working very hard towards eradicating the ‘do or die’ attitude, vote buying menace as well as the high level of apathy associated with the electoral process.”

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of the Pace-setter for Development of Rural Communities Initiative, Obatola Jonathan, said the three-day programme was organised to train the selected youth who would later go to their local governments and wards to train other youths on why they must participate peacefully in the forthcoming election.