Yam thief sentenced to death for killing farmer

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

An Ekiti State high court, Ado Ekiti division, has sentenced a 26-year-old man, Dele Ojo, to death by hanging for murder.

The judge, Abiodun Adesodun, while delivering the judgment on Monday, said the accused was guilty of the offence.

“The circumstances of this case doesn’t allow for recommendation of clemency to the governor on behalf of the accused,” he said.

“Therefore, the defendant is hereby sentenced to death by hanging.

“May the Lord have mercy upon his soul.”

The offence was committed on September 13, 2018, at Iroko Ekiti in Ijero LGA of Ekiti State.

Mr Ojo was accused of murdering one Ajayi Adewole, contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap.C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

During the trial, a witness, who was with the deceased when he was killed said the accused had been stealing the yams of the deceased for a long time in the farm.

He said on the fateful day, they laid wait at the farm to arrest the thief.

According to the witness, Mr Ojo arrived the farm at night with a hunting lamp, pretending to be a hunter.

The alleged thief, however, turned to the yams in the farm and started uprooting them, the witness added.

“Mr Adewole, who was the farm owner, identified him and shouted his name, but he reacted by shooting him at a close range,” the witness said.

Mr Adewole was later rushed to Ijero Ekiti Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The prosecutor, Wale Fapohunda, who is also the state attorney general, while proving the case, called four witnesses, including the Investigating Police Officer and a medical doctor.

Other exhibits tendered include a dane gun, photographs of the deceased, five tubers of yam, accused confessional statements among other documents.

The accused testified in his own defence through his lawyer Yinka Oyeleke, but he did not call any witness.

