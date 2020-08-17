APC criticises Secondus, says PDP sinking under his chairmanship

Related News

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been sinking since Uche Secondus became its chairman.

The party said this after Mr Secondus criticised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.

In a statement on Monday, the APC said the main opposition party became “rudderless under his (Mr Secondus) watch” and alleged that party’s stakeholders had detached from its activities.

“Under Secondus, the PDP has never had it this bad with the opposition party’s stakeholders detached from the party activities as was witnessed with notable PDP leaders boycotting the party’s 2019 presidential campaigns and the recent Bayelsa State Governorship bribe-for-ticket scandal that indicted Secondus.

“Little wonder, the recent months have witnessed many PDP members resign their membership due to Secondus activities which has brought the PDP to its knees,” said the APC spokesperson, Yekini Nabena.

Mr Nabena, comparing the current APC administration with the 16 years rule of the PDP, said: “free, fair and credible elections is the new normal” even when media reports of the 2019 general elections, most especially in Kogi State, said otherwise.

“Voting power is fast returning to the people and the era of stolen and procured votes is fast-fading.

“We reiterate that President Buhari’s declaration that the APC could have used the military and other security services to overrun opposition states in the 2019 general election but chose free, fair elections is a solid pointer and demonstration of our proven democratic and progressive credentials,” he said.

Mr Nabena called on members of the opposition party to join the APC before it ‘sinks’ under Mr Secondus watch.

Contrary to Mr Nabena’s claim, however, the quality of elections in Nigeria have not gotten better since the APC assumed power in 2015, with many observers saying it has gotten worse.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how recent governorship elections in several states, including Osun, Kano and Kogi have been marred by widespread irregularities and violence with local and international observers questioning the credibility of the elections, won by the APC.