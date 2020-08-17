Ondo 2020: PDP’s Eyitayo Jegede picks federal lawmaker as running mate

Eyitayo Jegede SAN [PHOTO CREDIT: @TayoJegedeSAN]
Eyitayo Jegede SAN [PHOTO CREDIT: @TayoJegedeSAN]

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, has picked Gboluga Ikengboju, a member of the House of Representatives, as his running mate.

Mr Jegede disclosed this on Monday evening on his Twitter handle.

“In the task of rebuilding the confidence of our people in their government and in restoring hope for a better life under a PDP administration in Ondo State, and following extensive consultations with leaders of our party I am pleased, to announce that Hon. Gboluga Ikengboju will be working with me in seeking your mandate in the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

READ ALSO: Ondo 2020: Accord Party collapses structure for Jegede

“We will also work with other notable leaders of our great party in different capacities. In this regard, we salute the commitment, conviction, support, and understanding of all the aspirants and other leaders of our party.”

Mr Ikengboju currently represents Irele/Okitipupa constituency in the House of Representatives. He is also the Deputy Chairman of the Reps committee on delegated legislation.

He was in the news last November for appointing 60 political and legislative aides.

The appointments included various positions like chief of staff, senior legislative aide, legislative aides, personal assistant, secretary, senior special advisers, special advisers and many more.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Jegede will slug it out on October 10 with about 16 other candidates and parties. He, alongside Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC and Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP, is however considered a frontrunner.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application