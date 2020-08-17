Ondo 2020: PDP’s Eyitayo Jegede picks federal lawmaker as running mate

Related News

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, has picked Gboluga Ikengboju, a member of the House of Representatives, as his running mate.

Mr Jegede disclosed this on Monday evening on his Twitter handle.

“In the task of rebuilding the confidence of our people in their government and in restoring hope for a better life under a PDP administration in Ondo State, and following extensive consultations with leaders of our party I am pleased, to announce that Hon. Gboluga Ikengboju will be working with me in seeking your mandate in the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

“We will also work with other notable leaders of our great party in different capacities. In this regard, we salute the commitment, conviction, support, and understanding of all the aspirants and other leaders of our party.”

Mr Ikengboju currently represents Irele/Okitipupa constituency in the House of Representatives. He is also the Deputy Chairman of the Reps committee on delegated legislation.

He was in the news last November for appointing 60 political and legislative aides.

The appointments included various positions like chief of staff, senior legislative aide, legislative aides, personal assistant, secretary, senior special advisers, special advisers and many more.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Jegede will slug it out on October 10 with about 16 other candidates and parties. He, alongside Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC and Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP, is however considered a frontrunner.