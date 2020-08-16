NiMet predicts Monday to Wednesday’s weather across Nigeria

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorm from Monday to Wednesday across the nation.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies over the northern region on Monday with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba in the morning hours.

According to it, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto leaving other places in the northern region in cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening period.

“North central region should be cloudy in the morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kwara and Niger.

Afternoon and evening look favourable for thunderstorms over parts of FCT, Benue, Nassarawa, Kogi and Plateau.

“The inland of the South is expected to be mainly cloudy during the morning hours with prospects of light rains over parts of Ondo, Osun and Edo in the afternoon and evening period.

“The coastal cities are expected to be in cloudy skies with prospects of light rains over parts of Cross River, Lagos and Rivers state during the afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the northern region in the morning hours of Tuesday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Adamawa and Borno.

NiMet forecast a few thunderstorms are over parts of Kano, Katsina, Taraba, Sokoto and Borno in the afternoon and evening period.

“The north-central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours with slim prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Niger and Kwara state.

“In the afternoon and evening period, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of FCT and Plateau.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the inland and coastal cities of the south with prospects of light rains over parts of Ondo, Enugu, Cross River, Rivers and Lagos in the afternoon and evening period,“ it said.

The agency predicted cloudy skies over the northern region on Wednesday in the morning with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Taraba and Kano during the afternoon and evening period.

According to it, the north-central cities are expected to be cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Abuja and Niger state in the afternoon and evening period.

NiMet forecast the inland of the south and the coastal cities to be in cloudy skies in the morning with chances of light rains in the afternoon and evening hours. (NAN)