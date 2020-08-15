Nollywood star, Omotola, tests positive for coronavirus

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, on Saturday revealed that she has contracted coronavirus.

The 42-year-old actress disclosed this on Instagram and gave an update on her health.

“Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Well, I contracted COVID. I have been ill in Isolation and now getting better. More details of this soon,” she wrote.

The actress also decried the growing cases of trailer accidents in Lagos that have claimed many lives and urged the state government to do something about it.

About a month ago, the actress revealed that her husband, a pilot, Mathew Ekeinde, had flown their two children in a private jet from the U.S. to Nigeria. According to her, they were stranded in the United States because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Omotola is the third Nigerian celebrity after singers Mr. P of Psquare fame and Azadus, to publicly reveal that they contracted Covid-19.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application