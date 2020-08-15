Homosexuality: NAPTIP arrests man accused of raping 12 children

Related News

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a labourer, Lawalli Bala, of Rikina village in Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State for alleged homosexuality.

Mr Bala was alleged to have sodomised 12 underage children in the night when parents of the children were sleeping.

Mitika Mafa-Ali, the NAPTIP zonal head in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Sokoto.

Mr Mafa-Ali said the suspect, aged 30, was a labourer working for the parents of the children.

He allegedly took the advantage to lure the children into homosexuality in the night when the parents are asleep.

He said the suspect was arrested following a tipoff and that he had confessed to the crime.

The zonal head added that investigation was in progress and that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Speaking to NAN while in custody, Mr Bala said he came to Rikina village from Zamfara and was assisted and sheltered by the children’s parents.

The suspect confirmed abusing the children as they mostly sleep together in the night.

He attributed the incident to satanic influence, adding that he was introduced to homosexuality when he was in Niger and continued with act as a source of pleasure.

One of the victims told NAN that he is 14 years old, and in primary 4 at Rikina Primary School.

The victim said the suspect traced them on their various sleeping places.

A parent, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the case had earlier been reported to the local Hisbah Officials before it was taken over by NAPTIP.

He said the incident was devastating as the suspect was considered as member of the community with all forms of assistance rendered to him. (NAN)