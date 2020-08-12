Buhari mourns ex-U.S. Ambassador, Walter Carrington

President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]
President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]

President Muhammadu Buhari mourns the demise of former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, describing him as a “long time friend of Nigeria and an astute and courageous diplomat.”

In a tribute this evening, President Buhari praised the late ambassador whom he said “openly supported the people of this country when they fought for the return of democracy following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential elections won by the late Moshood Abiola.”

President Buhari said the story of the Nigerian democracy under the Fourth Republic will not complete without a mention of the heroic roles of the likes of Ambassador Carrington.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Nigeria, I commiserate with the family of the deceased, his friends and admirers as well as the government and people of the United States,” concluded the President.

