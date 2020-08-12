Nigerian developing plan to address effects of climate change – Minister

The Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mr Mahmod || @DrMuhdMahmood]
The Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mr Mahmod || @DrMuhdMahmood]

The Nigerian government is developing a gender-based plan that aims to address the vulnerability of Nigerian women to climate change, the Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood, has said.

Mr Mahmood spoke on Wednesday at the 11th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Climate change, which is a global concern, refers to the increasing changes in the measures of climate over a long period of time – including precipitation, temperature, and wind patterns.

The major driver of climate change is global warming- the rise in global temperatures due mainly to the increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Speaking to journalists at the meeting where he presented a memo on “National Gender Action Plan and Planet Change,” Mr Mahmood said, “planet change will not affect everybody across the world just as here in Nigeria.”

“It affects men, women and children but we have found out that women bear most of the brunt of planet change, Mr Mahmood said “planet change will not affect everybody across the world just as here in Nigeria.”

“It affects men, women and children but we have found out that women bear most of the brunt of planet change and the purpose of the policy is to mainstream gender within the planet change action plan.”

According to the minister, there is a need for particular steps to involve women in planet action activities right from inception, design, development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of projects.

“We will also involve women in the process of decision making. Also, we will make sure that women are carried along in planet change issues and also in areas where women are predominantly involved, like in agricultural activities.”

Noting that 70 per cent of agricultural activities in Nigeria involves women, he added that some of the priority areas in the gender action plan are agriculture, forestry, health, water and sanitation, energy, transportation.

“Through these sectors, we can reduce the emissions in Nigeria, thereby meeting our indices as we committed ourselves during the Paris Agreement,” he said.

Commitment to reducing emissions

The minister also announced that Nigeria’s commitment to reducing emissions by 20 per cent this year, in lieu of the Paris Agreement, has been achieved.

Also, in the same agreement, Nigeria has committed itself to 45 per cent reduction of emissions by the Year 2030.

“But this time around, Nigeria will need the assistance of international organisations or the international community in general to be able to achieve this commitment,” Mr Mahmood said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application