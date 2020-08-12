Buhari commissions new police college in Nasarawa

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, commissioned the newly established Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

Represented at the event by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, the president said the construction of the college showed the determination of his administration to meet the operations and deployment needs of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the college will further address the manpower needs of the newly created PMF Squadrons across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba Wednesday evening.

In his remarks at the event, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said that the college was established as part of the strategic approaches of the police to strengthen the capacity of its special and tactical operations arms in dealing with current and emerging security threats in the country on a sustainable basis.

Terrorism, banditry and incessant kidnappings are the security challenges currently faced across the country.

Mr Mohammed added that the new PMF College will complement the existing colleges in Gwoza, Borno State and Ila Oragun in Osun State.

“(It) will also serve as a training ground for police personnel that will be deployed for local and international assignments such as the UN/AU Peacekeeping Operations as well as support for Counter-Terrorism Training programmes,” the statement read.