Russia recommends COVID-19 vaccine for people between 18 and 60 years

Russian President, Vladimir Putin
Russian President, Vladimir Putin [Photo Credit: Washington Times]

Russia’s new vaccine against the coronavirus is recommended to be used for individuals aged from 18 to 60 years old, an official said.

Vladimir Bondarev, the Head of the Russian Health Ministry’s Scientific Centre for Expert Evaluation of Medicinal Products, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Moscow.

He added that more research findings needed to be conducted to arrive on the vaccine for people over 60 years old.

Earlier this week, Russia announced registering the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed `Sputnik V’, set to be produced industrially.

President Vladimir Putin had endorsed the vaccine, saying it had passed all necessary checks.

“In Russia, it is customary to certify [vaccines for] children from birth to 18 years old; adults from 18 years to 60 years old; and older people — over 60 years old.

“Clinical studies have now been carried out on a group of volunteers aged from 18 years to 60 years old.

“Thus, this vaccine is now indicated for use in people from 18 years to 60 years old,” Mr Bondarev said.

The specialist also said that additional clinical studies were needed for older people, noting that it would be probably done during post-registration clinical trials.

Meanwhile, Alexander Gintsburg, the Director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which is one of the entities that helped create the vaccine, said that he was vaccinated.

Mr Gintsburg in his late 60s said he felt good after the vaccination.

The vaccine was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

It has two separately injected components that together are expected to build sustainable immunity against the virus.

The vaccine has so far been tested on 76 volunteers separately at two institutions — the Moscow-based Sechenov University and the Defence Ministry’s Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital.

(Sputnik/NAN)

