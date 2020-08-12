My wife frequently beats me, divorce-seeking husband tells court

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.
An electronic trader, Gbade Olaniyi, on Wednesday petitioned an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolved his seven-year-old marriage to wife, Olubunmi, because she frequently beats him.

Testifying, Mr Olaniyi said ”my wife has emasculated me. She has sent my friends and family away.

“Anytime we have minor misunderstanding, she gives me dirty slaps. In fact, she slapped me on Sunday Aug. 2, 10 days ago and tore my skin with her fingernails.

“She said she did it I did not tell her where I went when she asked me. She has neglected her role as a wife because she leaves home for days and even months for no reason,” he said.

Ms Olubunmi consented to the divorce prayer.

“My lord, my husband has turned me into pauper. Our children don’t even have good clothes to wear.

“I sometimes leave the home because he never took care of me during pregnancy.

“I slapped him because he sleeps with a certain young girl named Shukurat in our house and the secret leaked to me.

“I got to know when Shukurat’s aunt attacked him in my presence. I also have evidence of the love messages and credit cards sent by my husband to the girl and how they have been going to the hotel together,” Olubunmi explained.

Henry Agbaje, the court’s president, held that the evidence provided by the two were not sufficient enough and therefore requested them to furnish the court with more.

He also ordered them to bring their relatives and adjourned the case until Aug. 19 for judgment. (NAN)

