‘I shall continue to offer my shoulders for you all to climb,’ Atiku tells Nigerian Youth

Atiku Abubakar [PHOTO CREDIT: Atiku Abubakar on Facebook]
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with Nigerian Youth on International Youth Day.

As part of his statement posted on Facebook to commemorate the 2020 International Youth Day, Mr Abubakar reiterated his support for Nigerian youth, emphasizing their commitment and perseverance towards the attainment of a greater Nigeria.

He noted the need for the engagement and participation of young people in the socio-economic survival of the world, and its rejuvenation, post COVID-19.

The former vice president added that he will continue to offer his shoulders for the youth to climb.

Mr Abubakar’s statement, as posted on his Facebook page Monday morning, is highlighted below.

“I wish to felicitate with the youth across the globe on the 21st Anniversary of the International Youth Day celebration.

“I salute the Nigerian youth in particular for their commitment and perseverance towards the attainment of a greater Nigeria.

“The theme of this year’s celebration “Youth Engagement for Global Action” gives a critical picture of what the world perceives about the stake of young people globally.

“This global picture, which has been on my mind, informed my decision of 40% youth inclusion in my 2019 presidential campaign; a promise I am committed to keeping for the futuristic benefit of our great Nation.

“In this era of COVID19 when the entire world is faced with this plague, the youth have a responsibility to guard against being infected, as well as help to stem the rate of infection by observing the NCDC protocols of washing/sanitizing hands, wearing of face mask, avoiding crowded areas and observing social distancing.

“Indeed, the survival of humanity rests largely on the shoulders of the youths, as vigour is required to wear out this plague.

Osinbajo to Nigerian Youth: Seize opportunity COVID-19 provides

“The vigour and spirit that you embody as youth will play a crucial role in the socio-economic survival of the world, and its rejuvenation, post-COVID19.

“As leaders of today, and tomorrow, I urge you all to preach and practice peace; demonstrate patriotism at all levels; rid yourselves of nepotism and promote competence above all forms of sentiments.

“Only then can we truly have the Nigeria of our dream.

“I shall stay the course and continue to offer my shoulders for you all to climb because as youths, you are Leaders of Today.”

