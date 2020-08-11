Basic education certificate exams to end Sept 4 – NECO

Related News

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has said the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) will end on September 4.

The Registrar of the council, Godswill Obiora, said this in Minna on Tuesday.

BECE is conducted for candidates in their final year of Junior Secondary School for their transition from basic education to senior secondary school.

Premium Times reported how the government had said the examination for JSS 3 students, also conducted by NECO, would start on August 24 and end on September 7.

But Mr Obiora said the NECO BECE timetable has been compressed to terminate on the September 4 to reduce cost.

“NECO SSCE will take place on October 5 to November 18, 2020, while NECO NCEE for admission of JSS1 students into Federal Unity Colleges will hold on Saturday 17th October 2020,” he said.

“In addition, NECO has scheduled the BECE (re-sit) to take place on November 11 and 12 2020 for the prescribed relevant subjects,” he said.

Measures

The Registrar said the examination body has prepared guidelines for the preparation of schools for the conduct of public examinations.

“NECO has put in place special measures for its BECE, SSCE and NCEE this year. The measures will ensure appropriate standards and excellence before, during and after the examinations,” he said.

According to him, the measures include the signing of an oath of allegiance by everyone who will participate in the examination, while the installation and use of special CCTV cameras in all examination centres and custodian points are being explored.

“Some of the measures include daily distribution of sensitive examination materials, biometric capturing of candidates, customised answer booklets for essay components of our examinations and deployment of security agents to

examination centres among others,” he said.

Mr Obiora urged candidates and parents to procure the forms before the deadline of sales of forms as registration is ongoing.

Registration for examination

He said the registration for BECE would end three days to the commencement of the examination, “ i.e. August 21, 2020without any extension”.

He said registration for the National Common Entrance Examination is still on-going and would end a week to the commencement of the examination which is October 10.

“Registration for Senior School Certificate Examination would end on 10th September 10 without room for further extension,” he said.