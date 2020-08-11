Kaduna Assembly suspends former Deputy Speaker, two others

Kaduna State House of Assembly rejects nominee for criticising El-Rufai in the past
Kaduna State House of Assembly

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has suspended three of its members from all activities of the house for nine months.

The Assembly also reprimanded five other members who were directed to apologise to the assembly in writing and publish the apology in a national daily within a week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly took the decision at plenary on Tuesday after adoption of the report of the committee that investigated the fracas that occurred during its sitting on June 11.

The committee, headed by Shehu Yunusa, recommended the suspension and reprimand of the affected members in accordance with the Assembly’s Code of Conduct.

Those suspended were Mukhtar Isa-Hazo, a former deputy speaker representing Basawa constituency, Nuhu Goroh-Shadalafiya of Kagarko constituency and Yusuf Liman-Dahiru, Kakuri/Makera constituency.

They were suspended for causing disaffection among members and denigrating the office of the deputy speaker.

READ ALSO: Edo 2020: Assembly crisis worsens as 17 lawmakers ‘impeach’ speaker

The five members reprimanded include Salisu Isa (Magajin Gari), former Speaker, Aminu Abdullahi-Shagali (Sabon Gari), AbdulWahab Idris (Ikara), Yusuf Salihu (Kawo) and Nasiru Usman (Tudun Wada).

The sitting was presided by the Deputy Speaker, Isaac Auta-Zankai.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to amend the Kaduna State Penal Code 2017, scaled through second reading during the sitting.

The bill seeks to amend Section 258 of the principal law to provide more effective sanctions to protect women and children against sexual abuse and violence.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application