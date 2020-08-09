#RevolutionNow: SSS releases Sowore’s co-defendant Bakare

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram account of Sowore]

The State Security Service (SSS) has finally released Olawale Bakare, who was arrested alongside six others at #RevolutionNow protest in Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that he was released on Sunday.

This newspaper reported how seven protesters were, on Wednesday, arrested by Nigeria’s notorious secret police in Osogbo during the protest against bad governance, lack of infrastructure, and corruption.

Three of the seven persons were released to their parents on Thursday. They are Olowolafe Dunsi, Martins Jesuloni and Gift Martins.

While Oguntola Samuel, was released on Friday, Abiodun Sanusi, and Olatokun Oyedele, were released on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Olawale Bakare, also known as Mandate, was released on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Sowore – Publisher of Sahara Reporters – confirmed the release on Twitter.

“Dear Revolutionaries: Thank you all for standing firm against tyranny and lawlessness in our country, I can confirm that Olawale Adebayo Bakare @IamMandate is now out of DSS detention in Oshogbo. He is in high spirits and sends his revolutionary regards! Amandla! #RevolutionNow

Other protesters arrested on Wednesday in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja were released the same day.

Mr Bakare is a co-defendant in the treason charge against the founder of the movement, Mr Sowore.

Both men are being prosecuted for planning last year’s protest.

Before now, a court had ruled that the disruption of the 2019 protest by security agents was against the right to freedom of expression and assembly of affected persons.

