VIDEO: COVID-19 protocols defied as Kashamu is laid to rest

Related News

Use of face masks and social distancing rule advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the spread of coronavirus were breached in Ogun state during the burial rites of the late senator and businessman, Buruji Kashamu.

Mr Kashamu, a former Ogun senator and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, died Saturday at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Lagos.

His friend and former colleague at the Senate, Ben Murray-Bruce, confirmed that he was being hospitalised at the facility after contracting COVID-19.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the remains of Mr Kashamu arrived Ijebu-Igbo, his country home for burial on Sunday morning.

Multimedia evidence obtained by this paper showed that scores of people gathered at his burial place, neglecting COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Kashamu was the founder of Western Lotto Limited, one of Nigeria’s lottery operators.

He served as the senator representing Ogun East in the eighth National Assembly and for years was wanted in the United States for alleged drug offences. He always denied wrongdoing.

Sympathizers at the residence of former Senator Buruji Kashamu. He's to be buried today at Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.#ConcourseNews #RIPBuruji pic.twitter.com/1fIPsWOpPO — Concourse News (@ConcourseNews) August 9, 2020

Prominent Nigerians including his political associates and rivals have mourned the exit of Mr Kashamu, wishing him peaceful eternal rest in the world beyond.