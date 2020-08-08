Champions League: Messi shines as Barca, Bayern grab last quarter-final slots

FC Barcelona celebrating their qualification into the quarter finals. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of FC Barcelona]
Lionel Messi had a good game on Saturday as Barcelona and Bayern Munich grabbed the remaining two quarter-final tickets left in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

While Barcelona thumped Napoli 3-1 at Camp Nou, Bayern Munich completed a double over Chelsea, beating the Blues 4-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Unlike the Chelsea game which already looked like a lost battle, the Barca, Napoli contest was still evenly-poised having ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw in the first leg played in Naples.

It only meant Genaro Gattuso’s men had to score in Spain to stand any chance and Victor Osimhen’s new teammates actually started quite well.

Napoli almost scored within two minutes as Insigne’s cross took a double deflection to land at the feet of Mertens, whose scuffed finish cracked against the outside of the near post.

The Italians had an excellent start to the game and were taking the initiative, but it was Barcelona who broke the deadlock albeit in a controversial fashion.

Clement Lenglet had a free header having pushed Fabian Ruiz into Kalidou Koulibaly, taking both of them out of the equation, but VAR decided it was not a foul thus giving Barca a 10th-minute lead.

Then it was the turn of Messi as the Argentine made it 2-0 with a breathtaking goal in the 23rd minute.

The Argentine had the ball in the net again in the 30th but this time it was chucked off after a review by VAR.

Nonetheless, the third goal still came for Barcelona in the first half as Luis Suarez scored from the penalty spot after Koulibaly was adjudged to have fouled Messi.

Moments later, Napoli also received a penalty which Insigne stroked the spot-kick past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for a precious away goal.

It turned out the game had been decided in the first with no goal for either side in the second half.

For the Chelsea game, the Bavarians continued from where they stopped in London; hammering Chelsea 4-1 at the Arena.

 

With the qualification of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the quarter-final pairings are now crystal clear.

Quarter-Final fixtures

Wednesday 12 August

Atalanta (ITA) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Thursday 13 August

Leipzig (GER) vs Atlético (ESP), Estádio José Alvalade

Friday 14 August

Barcelona (ESP) vs Bayern München (GER), Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Saturday 15 August

Manchester City (ENG) vs Lyon (FRA) Estádio José Alvalade

