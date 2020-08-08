COVID-19: 87 stranded Nigerians arrive from Sudan

Related News

Eighty-seven Nigerians stranded in Sudan arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Air Sudan on Saturday.

Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in their official Twitter handle @nidcom_gov, stated that the evacuees arrived in the morning of August 8.

READ ALSO:

It said that “All Evacuees will proceed on a 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control @NCDCgov, the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria, @Fmohnigeria and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID-19,” it stated.

(NAN)