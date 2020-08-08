U.S. 2020: China interfering against Trump, Russia against Biden — Report

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russia President Vladimir Putin (L) [Photo: NAN]
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russia President Vladimir Putin (L) [Photo: NAN]

The United States National Counterintelligence and Security Centre has alleged that China, Russia and Iran were interfering in the 2020 electoral process.

Director of the centre, Willian Evavina, said in a statement that the findings were part of a report on foreign election interference released on Friday.

Mr Evavina alleged that while China was working against the re-election bid of President Donald Trump, Russia was targeting the Democratic Party’s candidate and former Vice President, Mr Joe Biden.

He did not specify Iran’s target or preference, but noted that Russia and Iran were engaged in disinformation campaigns.

The report comes barely three weeks after Mr Biden said he received a security briefing on plans by the Russians to interfere in the November 3 elections again.

In a statement, the former Vice President said he was putting Russia on notice that when elected president, he would treat foreign interference in U.S. elections as “adversarial act.”

On Thursday, the U.S. announced a 10-million-dollar (N3.8 billion) reward for information on foreign interference in the electoral process.

The move is targeting foreign government agents seeking to compromise the country’s federal, state or local elections through cyber attacks.

READ ALSO: Reactions trail Trump’s call for postponement of U.S. presidential elections

Mr Evavina said: “We assess that China prefers that President Trump, whom Beijing sees as unpredictable, does not win reelection.

“China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November to shape the policy environment in the United States.

“It is seeking to pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China,” he said.

The intelligence chief alleged that Iran was seeking to undermine U.S. democratic institutions and to divide the country ahead of November 3.

“Iran’s efforts along these lines probably will focus on on-line influence, such as spreading disinformation on social media and recirculating anti-U.S. content,” he added. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application