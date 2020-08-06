Political development in Edo a threat to constitutional order – Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says the unfolding political development in Edo State is a threat to constitutional order.

Mr Abubakar, in his verified twitter handle on Thursday, urged the forces behind the development to reign in their proxies, and abide by the rule of law to allow the people elect who they wanted to govern them.

“Nigeria has been on the edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with the constitutional leadership.

“We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in our polity.

“What is happening in Edo is a threat to constitutional order nationwide.

“I strongly urge belligerent forces to reign in their proxies, and abide by the rule of law.

“As I have previously said, without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all.

The current goings-on portend grave danger, not only to law and order in that state, but to the coming Edo elections.

“The people of Edo should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, and that choice is to be made on Sept. 19.

“Pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo,” Mr Abubakar said.

