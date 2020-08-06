RevolutionNow: Clampdown on protesters wrong, group says

Related News

The Centre for Democracy and Development,Thursday, condemned the attacks on and arrests of protesters affiliated with the #RevolutionNow movement in three states in Nigeria.

The group spoke on the development through a statement signed by the director, Idayat Hassan.

The protesters were arrested in Abuja, Lagos, and Osun by operatives of various Nigerian security agencies.

Arrests

PREMIUM TIMES reported how scores of protesters were arrested in different states as security agencies forcefully stopped the largely peaceful #RevolutionNow protests on Wednesday.

The protesters were demanding better governance in Nigeria, an end to corruption and improvement in the security and welfare of citizens.

The actions of the security agencies have been condemned by civic groups and many other Nigerians.

In Lagos, a journalist, Agba Jalingo, and 18 other protesters who were arrested during the protest were released Wednesday evening in Lagos. Inibehe Effiong, a lawyer and activist, told PREMIUM TIMES that all the 19 protesters had been freed.

In Abuja, Deji Adeyanju, one of the organisers of the protest confirmed that all the arrested protesters had been released. Also, Festus Ogun, another activist in Ogun, confirmed the release of five protesters arrested in the state.

But it was a different story for seven protesters in Osun who were kept in custody after their arrest.

Olawale Bakare and six others arrested at the #RevolutionNow protest in Osun State spent the night at the State Security Service custody, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Condemnation.

According to the statement, the Centre warned against the breach of trust and the abuse of human rights by Nigeria’s security agencies.

The CDD said the street protesters were exercising their fundamental human rights as enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“Further, the Centre emphasises that by the actions of security operatives on 5th August 2020, at least three fundamental rights of the protesters were infringed upon: the right of association, right to peaceful assembly, and the right to freedom of expression,” it said.

“Additionally, security operatives have on this day, trampled upon citizens’ rights as provided in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and Articles 10, 11, and 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, to which Nigeria is legally bound,” it added.

The statement said it is alarming that security operatives saddled with the responsibility to protect citizens have turned against the people and have contradicted the letter of the nation’s sacred law.

Warning

The Centre said the use of lethal force and tear gas, and the abuse of the people’s rights – as seen at the #RevolutionNow Protest – can no longer be condoned, particularly from those called to serve.

Also, the CDD warned the federal government against using the Coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to shrink the civic space.

This repression of citizens is an objectionable trend which has become more prevalent across the globe, as governments restrict civic freedoms under the shield of the pandemic.

“A people-oriented government would focus on engaging its citizens, rather than abusing an opportunity to listen, learn, and most importantly, to engage with the issues of governance raised by peaceful protesters,”.

“While we commend the release of protesters in Abuja and Lagos, the CDD calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the heads of the security agencies which have toed the path of this inhumanity to redress their steps and unconditionally release all others arrested during the course of the protest, with assurance and commitment that this sort of action will never be repeated.”