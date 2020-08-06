Strike: Minister intervenes in Bristow, pilots face-off

Bristow Helicopters [Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria]
Bristow Helicopters [Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria]

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has intervened in the industrial action by the National Association of Air Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) which paralysed activities at Bristow Helicopters.

Abednego Galadinma, NAAPE president, confirmed the development in a message issued in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilots body had on Wednesday threatened to ground the industry for two weeks should the company management refuse to recall the sacked pilots and engineers.

The management of Bristow Helicopters Limited on Tuesday said the decision to lay off about 100 pilots and engineers was because of plans to restructure the sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Galadinma, however, in a message said the minister had pleaded with the unions to sheathe their swords, pending determination of a meeting at the instance of the Ministry of Labour in Lagos today.

NAN reports that Bristow’s sack of its workers, came barely 24 hours after another airline, Air Peace, sacked over 75 pilots due to the Coronavirus pandemic.(NAN)

