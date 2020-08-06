#RevolutionNow: Buhari’s aide says protesters ‘bunch of people trying to be funny’

Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari
Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari

The spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has berated efforts of young Nigerians who came out on Wednesday to protest against the unchecked level of insecurity and corruption in the country.

Using the #RevolutionNow tag, scores of protesters, especially the youth, in at least five states across the country, took to the streets to call out the Buhari-led administration on the country’s growing debt profile, insurgency, unemployment and other anomalies that are gradually becoming norms in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how scores of these young protesters were manhandled, arrested, and detained by the country’s security agencies in different states.

However, Mr Adesina, in a rather mockery manner, described the event as an ‘irritation’ because it was not in conformity with the current administration’s acceptable definition of what a revolution protest should be.

“Revolutions by their nature are points well known. Revolutions are something that turn the normal order, will you call what happened yesterday a revolution? It was just an irritation,” he said on Thursday morning on Channel TV breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

“Protests by any nature are spontaneous things, they are mass things, but those are just a sprinkle of people trying to be funny.

“As far as I am concerned, it is nothing to worry about, because when you talk of a revolution, a revolution is always a mass thing, not those sprinkle of young boys and girls you saw in different parts of the country. I think it was just a funny thing to call such a revolution protest,” Mr Adesina.

In his argument, the president’s spokesperson dismissed the protest on the ground that it was carried out by a smaller percentage of Nigeria’s teaming population.

When challenged by the programme presenters to have talked down on the protesters, Mr Adesina insisted that he is standing by it.

“I stand by it. In a country of over 200 million people, if you see that sprinkle of people saying they are doing a revolution march, it is like a child’s play,” he added.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application