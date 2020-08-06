U.S. offers $10m for information on election intruders

President Donald Trump of the United States delivering remarks with @VP at the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity Meeting. PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of POTUS || @POTUS]
President Donald Trump of the United States delivering remarks with @VP at the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity Meeting. PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of POTUS || @POTUS]

The United States has announced a 10-million-dollar (N3.8 billion) reward for information on foreign interference in its elections.

The Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, announced the offer in a statement on Wednesday.

The move is targeting foreign government agents seeking to compromise the country’s federal, state or local elections through cyber attacks.

Allegations of foreign interference, especially by Russia, in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections had been a big political issue in the country.

In 2019, then Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, launched a lengthy investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the elections in favour of President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump strongly denied colluding with the Russians, and dismissed the Muller probe as the product of a fake dossier paid for by the Democratic Party.

In his 448-page report, Mueller said it did not establish that the Trump campaign criminally conspired with Russia to influence the election.

However, the report cited 10 instances where Trump allegedly attempted to impede the investigation, a claim the president also denied.

In July, the Democratic Party’s candidate for the November 3 election, Joe Biden, said he received a security briefing on plans by the Russians to interfere again.

Mr Biden vowed a swift retaliation against any nation that attempts to meddle in the American democratic process.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application