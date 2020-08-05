Akwa Ibom APC chairman is dead

Late Mr Ini Okopido
Late Mr Ini Okopido

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Ini Okopido, is dead.

Mr Okopido passed on Wednesday “after a brief illness”, the deputy chairman of APC in the state, Ita Udosen, said in a statement in Uyo.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn with his wife, children and family.

“This is a very painful death to the whole of the APC family in Akwa Ibom State in particular, and Nigeria as a whole,” Mr Udosen, a medical doctor, said in the statement.

“Our Chairman was a committed and dedicated progressive and Party loyalist whose ideals were inexorably tied to the philosophy of our great Party. He contributed immensely to the growth of the Party in the last two years he’s been Chairman,” he added.

ALSO READ: Akwa Ibom Governor speaks on NDDC director’s death

Mr Udosen call on APC members to keep the family of late Mr Okopido in their prayers.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application