Akwa Ibom APC chairman is dead

Related News

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Ini Okopido, is dead.

Mr Okopido passed on Wednesday “after a brief illness”, the deputy chairman of APC in the state, Ita Udosen, said in a statement in Uyo.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn with his wife, children and family.

“This is a very painful death to the whole of the APC family in Akwa Ibom State in particular, and Nigeria as a whole,” Mr Udosen, a medical doctor, said in the statement.

“Our Chairman was a committed and dedicated progressive and Party loyalist whose ideals were inexorably tied to the philosophy of our great Party. He contributed immensely to the growth of the Party in the last two years he’s been Chairman,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Mr Udosen call on APC members to keep the family of late Mr Okopido in their prayers.