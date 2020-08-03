NDA screening test to hold August 15 – Registrar

Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin [PHOTO CREDIT: defencehq.mil.ng/gallery]
The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) says the screening test for all its candidates will be held on August 15 at designated centres across the country, starting from 7:00 am.

The NDA Registrar, Ayoola Aboaba, announced this in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.

“This is to bring to the attention of candidates that the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) screening test will now hold on Aug. 15 at designated centres by 7:00 am. prompt.

“All candidates are expected to come with their acknowledgement card, NDA screening test admission card, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration slip and two postcard size (3.5 x 5 inches) photographs.

According to him, each candidate is to write his/her JAMB registration number, full names, state of origin, chosen course, name of test centre and signature at the back of the photograph.

“All candidates are to wear their facemasks and face shields, as any candidate without these protective equipment will not be allowed to write the test.

“Please note for strict compliance,” Mr Aboaba said in the statement.

