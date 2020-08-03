Isa Funtua was pillar to my govt, Buhari writes family of deceased

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a letter personally signed by him to the family of the late publisher and businessman, Isma’ila Isa Funtua, describing his demise as major national loss.

In the letter he wrote in Hausa, the President told the bereaved wife, Hajiya Hauwa, the children and the entire family members that this loss was not theirs alone, but that of the entire country.

President Buhari said that, “Malam Isma’ila was of great assistance to me and my administration. He helped in many ways to strengthen the government and the country before his ultimate demise.”

The president recalled that “in his active politics, Malam Isma’ila served as a Minister,” adding that “he was also a businessman and contractor who built several government buildings in Abuja.”

President Buhari said, “He was a director of Funtua Textile Mills for 30 years and chaired the Zamfara Textile Company,” while on his roles in the media, “Malam Isma’ila was a life Executive member of the Board of the International Press Institute, IPI.”

According to the president, “Nigerians of all shades and backgrounds have nothing but kind words for him,” noting that “late Isma’ila was reputed throughout his life for his kindness, generosity and support for public causes, big and the not so big.” He then urged all those Mr Funtua left behind not to allow division in their ranks.

President Buhari also prayed to Allah to forgive the departed and grant him Aljannatul-Firdaus (paradise).

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)