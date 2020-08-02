Senate President felicitates with Omo-Agege at 57

Related News

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, on the occasion of his 57th birthday coming up on Monday.

Mr Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, on Sunday, rejoiced with Mr Omo-Agege, his family, friends and political associates for the good health granted him by God.

“Omo-Agege’s public life has been an inspirational story of courage, forthrightness and consistency in championing the causes of his people and the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“Since our election to presiding roles in the Ninth Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Omo-Agege has brought those qualities to bear on our onerous task of providing leadership for the execution of the legislative agenda of the august assembly.

“He has been steadfast and resolute in his commitment to the vision that we all share under that agenda.

“Our partnership and the unwavering cooperation of all our distinguished colleagues across party lines have made the journey of the past year smooth and fruitful in the service of the people of Nigeria,” Mr Lawan said.

The senate president wished Mr Omo-Agege, the Obarisi of Urhoboland, many more years of fruitful service to God and the country.

(NAN)