New NBA president ‘must raise the bar’ – Group

The newly elected president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Facebook page of Mr Akpata]
The newly elected president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Facebook page of Mr Akpata]

The newly elected president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, should elevate the Bar’s role in defining the delivery of justice in Nigeria, Access to Justice, an advocacy group, has said.

In a statement Sunday, the group said public confidence in Nigeria’s justice institutions is possibly at an all-time low and references to the stature of justice institutions is unflattering internationally.

“Mr Akpata must ensure that the Bar is not anymore a bit-part player in the scheme of things, but an important lever in shaping policy – both national and judicial – in things affecting the administration of justice and the rule of law,” said Joseph Otteh, executive director, Access to Justice.

“Mr Akpata must raise the bar of the Bar’s influence in resisting tyranny and abuse, safeguarding human rights, and resisting a government’s oft push towards authoritarianism and despotism.”

Mr Akpata emerged the 30th NBA president on Friday, defeating two senior advocates to clinch the top position.

Mr Otteh said had the NBA pulled its weight well in the recent past, it would have served Nigeria better and stood in the gap for citizens who were bewildered by the impunity of government.

“He should lead the Bar to seek constitutional reforms that put the Nigerian people, their dignity and welfare, – and not simply our politicians – at the centre of governance, strengthen the fiscal independence of the judiciary and ensure that Nigeria’s judiciary and legal professionals are accountable for the delivery of efficient and effective judicial and legal services.

“We wish him Godspeed.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application