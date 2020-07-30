Nigerian broadcaster, Willy Thomas, is dead

Willy Thomas
Willy Thomas

A Nigerian broadcaster and founder of Cowrie FM Radio Station, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Willy Thomas, is dead.

Mr Thomas died in the early hours of Thursday.

His death was confirmed by the former President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lanre Ogundipe.

The deceased, who worked at the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation as a DJ/Producer, and later with Radio Germany, was said to have died while being rushed to the hospital, following a sudden health challenge.

Mr Thomas returned from Germany some years ago to establish a community radio station, Cowrie FM, in Ogun State.

He was said to be in his 70’s.

READ ALSO: At least 21 inmates died from COVID-19 in Philippines

As the news of his death spread in Abeokuta, his colleagues and friends rushed to his private residence in the town to commiserate with the family.

A broadcaster who worked together with the deceased at the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Sesan Ekisola, was one of the visitors to Mr Thomas’ residence.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application